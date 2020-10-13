FNB Protocol (FNB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.54 Million

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. FNB Protocol has a market cap of $17.54 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FNB Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and Allbit. Over the last week, FNB Protocol has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00264991 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00098986 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00037437 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.72 or 0.01471891 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00155771 BTC.

About FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,373,943,413 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol

FNB Protocol Token Trading

FNB Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

