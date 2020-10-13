Ford Motor (NYSE:F) PT Raised to $9.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.25 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.92.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of F traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.73. 2,524,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,257,148. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $9.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 11.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 997,653 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,066,000 after buying an additional 104,963 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 916.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,265 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,943 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,953,848 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,097,000 after purchasing an additional 716,354 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,693 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.