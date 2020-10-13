freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.57

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.57 and last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRTAF. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded freenet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays raised freenet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The company offers its postpaid and prepaid services under the mobilcom-debitel brand, as well as no-frills services under the klarmobil, freenetMobile, callMobile, and debitel light brands.

