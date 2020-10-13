Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) Receives €82.95 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €83.07 ($97.73).

Several research analysts have weighed in on FME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.80 ($111.53) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:FME opened at €72.46 ($85.25) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €71.89 and a 200 day moving average price of €71.77. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 1-year high of €81.10 ($95.41).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.