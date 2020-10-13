Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRPT. TheStreet raised Freshpet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.62.

Freshpet stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.26. 235,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,232.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.75. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $40.79 and a 12 month high of $124.00.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $2,115,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,815,746.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence S. Coben sold 2,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,482,674.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 50,738 shares of company stock worth $5,384,510. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 13.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet in the second quarter valued at about $6,040,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 90.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after purchasing an additional 24,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

