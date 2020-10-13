FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FSKR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a buy rating for the company. National Securities initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a sell rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.88.

Shares of FSKR opened at $15.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.72. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.61 million.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.91%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $77,422,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $25,670,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $12,574,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $8,203,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,528,000.

