FTX Token (FTT) Price Hits $3.64

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 12th. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $343.50 million and $5.27 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token token can now be bought for approximately $3.64 or 0.00031637 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00041092 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 57.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008689 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $562.42 or 0.04887123 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00053284 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001918 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.