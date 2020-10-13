FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Receives $1.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCEL shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 56.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.51. The stock had a trading volume of 449,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,006,111. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $735.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.20. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

