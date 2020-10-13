FYDcoin Reaches Market Cap of $557,117.23 (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $557,117.23 and approximately $942.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000706 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000353 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000072 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYDcoin is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 513,328,681 coins and its circulating supply is 491,445,083 coins. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin . The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

FYDcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

