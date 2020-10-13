G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut G Willi-Food International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get G Willi-Food International alerts:

Shares of WILC opened at $19.30 on Friday. G Willi-Food International has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $255.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.63.

G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. G Willi-Food International had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $29.64 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in G Willi-Food International stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of G Willi-Food International Ltd (NASDAQ:WILC) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of G Willi-Food International worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

About G Willi-Food International

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes various food products worldwide. It offers canned vegetables and pickles, including mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, an assortment of olives, garlic, roasted eggplant, and sun and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardines, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for G Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.