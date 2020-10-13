GAMB Market Capitalization Hits $506,658.77 (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One GAMB token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and CoinExchange. Over the last week, GAMB has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. GAMB has a market cap of $506,658.77 and $1,193.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00041166 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 57.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008701 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.80 or 0.04914156 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00053306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00031616 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About GAMB

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,249,999,990 tokens. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject

Buying and Selling GAMB

GAMB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

