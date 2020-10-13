GAP (NYSE:GPS) PT Raised to $21.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GPS. Citigroup upgraded shares of GAP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of GAP from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on GAP from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised GAP from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on GAP from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.84.

NYSE:GPS opened at $19.28 on Friday. GAP has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. GAP had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GAP will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other GAP news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $647,471.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,554.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $436,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in GAP by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,339,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,913,000 after buying an additional 1,591,094 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 322.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,439,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,682 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in GAP by 30.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,876,342 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,482,065 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 92,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in GAP by 625.8% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,274,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,615 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

