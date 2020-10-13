GeoDB Market Capitalization Reaches $4.25 Million (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One GeoDB token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00002842 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoDB has a market capitalization of $4.25 million and $134,604.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GeoDB has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00041346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006530 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 67.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008785 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.41 or 0.04809015 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00053557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031948 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

GeoDB Token Profile

GEO is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,143,271 tokens. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com . The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock

Buying and Selling GeoDB

