Gifto (GTO) Price Hits $0.0105 on Exchanges

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last week, Gifto has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gifto token can now be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, OKEx, Upbit and Bithumb. Gifto has a market cap of $8.11 million and $3.88 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00269004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00098711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00037438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.15 or 0.01472222 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00155793 BTC.

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto was first traded on December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance, Cobinhood, Bancor Network, CoinTiger, Coinnest, Allbit, Bibox, Upbit, Kryptono, CPDAX, OKEx, Kyber Network, Bithumb and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

