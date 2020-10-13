Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GBERY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GBERY. Main First Bank raised shares of Givaudan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Givaudan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS GBERY opened at $60.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.01. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85.

