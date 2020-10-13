Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their neutral rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GVDBF stock opened at $4,350.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4,310.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3,762.56. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $2,748.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4,481.00.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.