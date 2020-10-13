Givaudan’s (SXYAY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

SXYAY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Main First Bank upgraded Givaudan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Givaudan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Givaudan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Givaudan currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Givaudan alerts:

OTCMKTS:SXYAY opened at $26.31 on Friday. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $26.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.21.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and tile grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade external insulation finish systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.