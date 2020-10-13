Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.08.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Gladstone Land from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

NASDAQ:LAND traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 190,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,995. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $16.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $317.57 million, a P/E ratio of -131.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 1.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Land will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0448 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 22nd. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAND. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,335,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 362,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 20,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 17,527 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 8.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 130,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 23.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.95% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.