Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.42.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GBT. Raymond James began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

GBT traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.15. 4,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.17. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.74. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $39.95 and a one year high of $87.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.20.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $31.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. On average, research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Fink sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $271,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

