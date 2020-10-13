GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Trading 27.7% Lower This Week

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for $0.0661 or 0.00000575 BTC on major exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $128,285.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,493.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $385.20 or 0.03351540 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $239.43 or 0.02083200 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00438428 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.26 or 0.01133339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010249 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.66 or 0.00640881 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00047606 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars.

