Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

GORO opened at $2.95 on Friday. Gold Resource has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $6.24.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.97 million.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.0033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GORO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gold Resource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Gold Resource during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gold Resource in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Gold Resource during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gold Resource (GORO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.