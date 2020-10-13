Golden Arrow Resources Corporation (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Golden Arrow Resources Corporation (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.58.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KNTNF. Pi Financial upped their price objective on Golden Arrow Resources from $8.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Golden Arrow Resources from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Golden Arrow Resources from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Golden Arrow Resources from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Golden Arrow Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get Golden Arrow Resources alerts:

Shares of KNTNF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,379. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.64. Golden Arrow Resources has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.