Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GOLDEN STAR RES is an un-hedged gold producer they own the Wassa gold project in Ghana and control a number of gold exploration properties in West Africa. The Company is well funded and has strong, operational focused management experienced in West Africa. The Company has become a producing gold company by consolidating a long-lived production base at Bogoso/Prestea in Ghana. Going forward, the Company will continue to focus on growing its gold business. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised Golden Star Resources from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Golden Star Resources from $6.75 to $6.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Golden Star Resources in a research report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on Golden Star Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of GSS stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. Golden Star Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.63 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Golden Star Resources in the second quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Golden Star Resources by 76.5% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 99,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 43,008 shares in the last quarter.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

