Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) is Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s 10th Largest Position

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for 2.7% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned about 3.85% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSSC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 303.0% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 255,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after buying an additional 191,826 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 36.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 439,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after acquiring an additional 117,779 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 226.6% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 15,725 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 52.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 13,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $289,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSSC traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.69. The stock had a trading volume of 58 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,840. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.57. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.89 and a 1-year high of $48.62.

