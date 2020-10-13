Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €53.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €54.93 ($64.63).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €54.72 ($64.38) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €52.52 and a 200-day moving average of €49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. Basf has a twelve month low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a twelve month high of €72.17 ($84.91). The firm has a market cap of $50.26 billion and a PE ratio of 47.05.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

