Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Buys 52,615 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 116.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,805 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,615 shares during the period. Franklin Resources comprises 0.5% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 67.1% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 34.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1,040.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $40,011.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BEN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.08. 64,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,417,999. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.91. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $29.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.