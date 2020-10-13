Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Buys Shares of 1,030 Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,030 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,900,000 after buying an additional 19,320 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 11.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,197,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $2.01 on Tuesday, reaching $226.24. 4,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.53. Arista Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $267.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.88.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.61, for a total value of $413,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,619.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 1,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $401,516.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,540.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,653 shares of company stock worth $16,508,768 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

