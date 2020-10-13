Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Buys Shares of 9,550 Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 510.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 492.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,143.2% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,311. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.62 and a 1 year high of $153.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.24.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $135,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,937.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.05.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

