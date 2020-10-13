Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Decreases Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 86.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of General Mills by 94.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 150.5% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.41. 66,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,237,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.07 and a 200 day moving average of $60.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.56.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,480.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $173,488.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

