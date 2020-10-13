Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Has $15.78 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lowered its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 14.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,462 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 21,828 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors makes up 4.2% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $15,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,885 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,793 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.7% during the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,243 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.77.

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $3.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.82. The company had a trading volume of 30,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,775. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $145.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,029.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

