Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Has $5.49 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 902.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,204 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up about 1.5% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.38. 134,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,866,309. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.93.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

