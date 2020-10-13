Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Has $6.05 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lowered its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,792 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.6% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,595 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,780,796,000 after purchasing an additional 441,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,095,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,528,899,000 after purchasing an additional 43,968 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HD traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,010,159. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.27. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BofA Securities upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.79.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

