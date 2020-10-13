Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Has $7.16 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 1.9% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $487,569,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $350,740,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 94.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,883,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218,779 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 51.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,055,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,078,000 after buying an additional 7,164,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,381,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 33,902,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $813,323,925.77. Insiders have bought a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $25.08. 1,938,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,111,633. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Featured Article: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.