Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,000. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.0% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 23,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 60,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 142,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after buying an additional 20,735 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Argus cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, 140166 lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

RTX stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.58. 191,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,219,013. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

