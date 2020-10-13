Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Purchases 8,435 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,435 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 243.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 495.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

MO traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,972,468. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $51.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.19, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

