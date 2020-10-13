Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,285 Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,459,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,790,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358,929 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5.8% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,047,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,586,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,850 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 7.6% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,179,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,770,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,484 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 16.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,280,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $713,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,507 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 17,408.4% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,049,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,658 shares during the period. 18.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. 140166 restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $90.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,027,654. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $91.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.73. The company has a market capitalization of $471.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $310.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.44 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.4253 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is 62.79%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

