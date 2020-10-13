Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,115 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 919,283 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $144,980,000 after purchasing an additional 470,400 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the first quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 33.7% during the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 20,107 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,751.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 272,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,046,000 after buying an additional 258,207 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $224.18. 869,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,370,754. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.41 and its 200-day moving average is $194.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1,675.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.46.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

