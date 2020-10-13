Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 1,795 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. cut its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 562.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Southern by 454.4% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,040. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho cut Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays raised shares of Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

NYSE SO traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.83. 70,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,106,835. The firm has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

