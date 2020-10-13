Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 975 Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. cut its stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,185 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Lowe's Companies accounts for about 0.9% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Peoples Bank OH raised its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of Lowe's Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOW stock traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.25. The stock had a trading volume of 58,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,143,665. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a market cap of $130.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $175.00.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. Lowe's Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe's Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.30.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

