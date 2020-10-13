Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Takes $768,000 Position in BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth $68,452,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter worth about $32,917,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in BHP Group by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,180,160 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,146,000 after acquiring an additional 638,026 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,644,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4,062.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 499,258 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,544,000 after acquiring an additional 487,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBL shares. ValuEngine lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE:BBL traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $42.72. 109,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,877. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. BHP Group PLC has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $48.67.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.