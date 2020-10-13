Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Takes Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 59,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 52.7% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the second quarter worth $113,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 13.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 12.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HTGC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.25 to $12.75 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.03.

Shares of NYSE HTGC traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.90. 743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,106. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $16.40.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.34 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 34.44%. Analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

