Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,634,000 after buying an additional 1,749,706 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.7% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,034,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $377,407,000 after purchasing an additional 183,173 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,060,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,734,000 after purchasing an additional 292,791 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,813,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,992,000 after purchasing an additional 87,735 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,753,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,776,000 after purchasing an additional 133,081 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.07. The company had a trading volume of 21,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,654. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.51. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

