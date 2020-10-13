GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GRWG. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on GrowGeneration from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on GrowGeneration from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG opened at $17.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 883.94 and a beta of 2.32. GrowGeneration has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.67 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 0.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michael Salaman sold 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $1,803,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,288,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,984,034.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $343,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,595.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 495,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,133,095. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 1,349.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 563.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 25,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth about $120,000. 37.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.