GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

AVAL traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.24. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $8.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 7.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 68.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 26.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 817,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 171,304 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the first quarter worth about $632,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 7.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 4.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

