Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Televisa, S.A, is the largest media company in the Spanish-speaking world, and a major player in the international entertainment business. They have interests in Television production, broadcasting, international distribution of television programming, direct-to-home satellite services, publishing, music recording, radio production and broadcasting, cable television, professional sports and show business promotions, paging services, feature film production and distribution and dubbing. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Grupo Televisa SAB from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of Grupo Televisa SAB stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 79.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 5.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 20.3% in the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 76,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

