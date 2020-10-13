Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Shares Down 22.5%

Shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) traded down 22.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.51. 30,005,949 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 414% from the average session volume of 5,841,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gulfport Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.54.

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 6.41.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.30. Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 311.10%. The firm had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 99.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23,850 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

