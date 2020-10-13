H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.44

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.44 and last traded at $17.44, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H.I.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.62.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.

