Happycoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,782.00 (HPC)

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Happycoin has traded 42.8% lower against the dollar. One Happycoin coin can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and HitBTC. Happycoin has a total market capitalization of $296,616.00 and approximately $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.68 or 0.00621682 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006218 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005127 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00033436 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.55 or 0.03864125 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000111 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000610 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About Happycoin

Happycoin (CRYPTO:HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Happycoin is happycointech.org

Happycoin Coin Trading

Happycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

