Hargreave Hale Aim Vct (LON:HHV) Hits New 52-Week High at $70.00

Hargreave Hale Aim Vct PLC (LON:HHV) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 70 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.91), with a volume of 750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69 ($0.90).

The company has a market cap of $133.89 million and a PE ratio of -8.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 66.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 58.94.

About Hargreave Hale Aim Vct (LON:HHV)

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital company. The Company’s investment objectives include investing in a portfolio of the United Kingdom-based companies on a high risk, medium-term capital growth basis, primarily being companies, which are traded on Alternative Investment Market (AIM); maximizing distributions to shareholders from capital gains and income generated from its funds, and targeted investment in equities, which include a range of investments.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreave Hale Aim Vct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreave Hale Aim Vct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.