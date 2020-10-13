Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers which harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct(TM) platform, they are developing a pipeline of novel T cell engagers, focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Shares of HARP stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $25.02. The firm has a market cap of $420.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.04). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.20% and a negative net margin of 571.20%. The company had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HARP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 97.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 49.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

